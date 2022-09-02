Super Tucano jets pound Boko Haram enclaves in Sambisa forest, kill scores of terrorists

Two Super Tucano fighter jets of the Air Component, Operation Hadin Kai in precision air raids on three Boko Haram enclaves in Sambisa forest have eliminated about 49 BHT also known as as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād in Sambisa forest, Borno State.

Sources said the multiple airstrikes was conducted by the Air Task Force on Tuesday August 30 and Wednesday August 31, 2022, at the terrorists camps of Gargash, Minna and Gazuwa, in Bama Local Government Area.

The source disclosed that the air strikes targeted a moving truck of the terrorist’s in Gargash killing all its occupants on Aug 30 2022.

The source added that the combat aircraft took another turn attacking targets at another location given as Minna, scoring crucial hits on the hideouts leading to the neutralization of several Boko Haram fighters while others escaped with bullets wounds.

“On August 31, another air strike was conducted in Gazuwa after intelligence surveillance revealed large presence of the fighters who were engaging in some sort of transactions”.

“The ATF, therefore, detailed its fighter jets to attack the two location, killing scores of the terrorist and destroying their equipment, some of which were seen engulfed in flames” he said.

Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad Zagazola Makama who confirmed the onslaught noted that about 29 terrorists were neutrialised in Gazuwa, one truck with four fighters killed in Gargash while 16 others fighters met their Waterloo in Minna.

The source vowed that the Nigerian Air Force, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain their offensives against the terrorists in the North-East.

Recall that aftermath the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Military High Command to go all out and stop the madness of terrorists and bandits, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, charged Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Operational Commanders to ‘show no mercy’ and ensure they employ maximum firepower against terrorists causing insecurity in the country.