Tanker explosion: FRSC diverts traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists and public to use alternative routes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway due to a tanker explosion this morning at Araromi town before the Interchange.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, stated this in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Umar advised motorists to make use of other routes to avoid unnecessary delay.

“The rescue operation is still on and people involved yet to be confirmed because a bus is also involved.

“The crash scene codornned to avoid secondary crash as traffic has been diverted.

” Men of Fire Service have arrived at the scene and effort is being made to put out the fire. Traffic has been temporarily diverted at Lufuwape U-turn to ease the traffic situation,” he said.

The sector commander advised motorists to remain calm and cooperate with traffic managers controlling the situation,” he said.