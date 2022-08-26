Taraba assembly screens commissioner-nominees

The Taraba State House of Assembly has screened eight people nominated for commissioner positions.

During the plenary chaired by Speaker Joseph Albasu Kunini, the House also screened 16 people who were nominated to take over the leadership of the 16 local government areas as caretaker chairmen. Councillor-nominees were also screened.

The House acted on an executive communication from Governor Darius Ishaku seeking approval of the lawmakers to swear in the nominees as commissioners, caretaker chairmen with their deputies and councillors.

The commissioner-nominees screened and approved by the House included Lois Emmanuel, Iliya Agabi, Emmanuel Masa-Ibi, Shuaibu Yakubu Maliki, Hassan Bappa, Saleh Saad, David Ishaya Kassa and John Mboli.

Those nominated and screened for the position of caretaker committee chairmen for the 16 local government areas were Ismaila Zakari for Ardo Kola council, Aminu Hassan (Jalingo) Bale Bako (Ibi) and Abershi Musa for Ussa council.

Others were Paul Garba Dogo (ashaka), Boyi Manja Abershi (Takum), Amamzalla John Joseph (Kurmi), Ali Nicodemus Iki (Donga), Micah Danbaba (Bali) and Andrew Luka Zanya for Zing council.

Abubakar Jugulde, Daniel Zading, Dan Asali Biru, Adi Daniel, Nemuel Tuno and Shehu Voks were also screened and will be sworn in as caretaker chairmen for Sardauna, Lau, Gassol, Wukari, Yorro and Karim Lamido, councils respectively.