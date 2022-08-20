Ten die, scores displaced in Adamawa flood

At least ten people have died and many others displaced by flood in Girei Local Government, Adamawa State.

Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr. Suleiman Muhammad, who confirmed the casualty in a telephone interview on Friday evening said that 10 people were killed and scores displaced within the Girei town, headquarters of the Girei LGA, and Jabi Lamba, a major settlement within the Girei LGA.

The ADSEMA Executive Secretary said six corpses had been recovered while four others were yet to be recovered.

He disclosed also that the flood led to the hospitalisation of three children after a building collapsed on them in Girei.

He said his agency has since deployed its assessment team to the affected areas to determine relief needs, and that he will reach out to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to intervene.