Terrorists attack Niger community, abduct three women

Three women have been abducted by terrorists who invaded Saminaka community in Lapai local government area of Niger state.

The incident occurred around 8pm on Sunday.

Sources said that the terrorists started shooting as they headed to one of the restaurants in the community and abducted the women.

It was learnt that some of the shots fired by the terrorists hit two diesel tankers conveying fuel leading to explosion of the tankers.

The three abducted women include the owner of the restaurant, Zainab Usman and two of her workers whose names are yet to be obtained.

One of the residents, Mohammed Isah, said the community has been thrown into panic following the attack and abduction.

“When we heard the gunshots, we started running in search of safety. The bandits were just shooting up and down. Saminaka is not a big village, the entire community has been thrown into panic with this recent kidnapping,” he said.

Niger Police spokesman DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident and abduction.

He aaid Police tactical teams and vigilante members have been drafted to the area.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted victims,” he assured.