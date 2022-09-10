Three Anambra university students found dead in hostel

Three students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State have been reported dead.

The deceased, identified to be 200 level students of the institution from various departments, were said to be found dead in their hostel on Thursday.

Although the cause of death was not yet ascertained, sources said the students might have been poisoned.

They were identified as Obidiaso Chidera, a 200 level Political Science student; Mercy, a 200 level Pharmacy student, and Emmanuella, a 200 level Business Administration student.

“Their death came as supris6e to many of us. We’re still wondering what second year students were still doing in school after they were done with their exams,” the source said.

Another source, who described the incident as murder case said: “The students were locked up in the apartment. When we got access to the apartment, we found them lifeless with two of them on their beds in the room, while the third lifeless body was found in the kitchen.”

The management of the institution has confirmed the incident, saying investigations had commenced.

A statement by its Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Harrison Madubueze reads: “The university management received with rude shock the news of the death of three of our students. At the moment, the date, time and manner of their death are still uncertain.

“However, the security operatives are investigating the matter and at the appropriate time, they will make the findings public.

“The university is not in any way aware that any of her students in the second year class and above were still within the University environment.

“This is because the institution closed on Wednesday 24th August 2022 after the second semester examination and will resume on October 1, 2022.”