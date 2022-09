Gospel singer Tope Alabi has taken to social media to eulogize the recently deceased Queen of the United Kingdom, Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The singer shared the eulogy in a video clip posted to her Instagram on Friday, September 9th 2022.

Tope Alabi made a sobering collage of the Queen’s pictures in the 2 minutes 20 seconds video with her viral song as the soundtrack.

She captioned the video “REST IN PEACE THE QUEEN.”