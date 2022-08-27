Traders demand demolition of kidnappers’ hideouts in Anambra market

Traders in Building Materials International Market Zone 2/3 Ogidi/Ogbunike, Anambra State have decried growing rate of crime perpetrated by kidnappers, hard drug dealers and robbers.

They called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to demolish makeshift structures directly in front of the market to curb incessant criminal activities in the area.

Speaking during the inauguration of interim caretaker committees of the market, Matchet Line Association Main Market and Stationery, Paper and Computer Dealers Association, Onitsha, Chairman of the market, Mr Onyebuchi Adinu, regretted that shanties erected along the entrance gate and walls of the market were not owned by traders, but are shelters where the hoodlums operate from.

He however applauded government efforts in making market environments clean and conducive for commercial activities to thrive, just as he expressed approval and commendations for the ongoing decongestion exercise in every market across the State.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Commerce and Industry Mr Eloka Maduekwe, urged the new executives to take care of the market and ensure that interests of both traders and government were protected.

He assured the traders that the State government will respond to their requests.

Inaugurating the executives on behalf of Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi, Chief Commercial Officer of the Ministry, Mrs Jossy Eboh-Nwosu, urged them to be humble in their leadership and to work relentlessly with government to build and modernize the market.

“Being leaders doesn’t make you kings over the traders but servants,” she said.