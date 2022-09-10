WHO trains 31 health workers on cholera outbreak in Yobe

The World Health Organisation (WHO) today begins the training of 31 Community Health Workers in Yobe State to help contain the current outbreak of cholera in the state.

The Coordinator, WHO, Yobe State Field Office, Dr. Nuhu Barau Ningi, disclosed this to journalists in Damaturu at the opening ceremony of the training which took place at the Desert Hall in Damaturu.

According to the coordinator, the trainees will serve as ambassadors who will in turn educate the local people on the current outbreak of the cholera disease as well as give early warning as preventive measures for other diseases like Monkey Pox, COVID 19, measles etc.

“The purpose of this training is to empower these community leaders so that they would be able to make informed decisions on the prevention of the outbreak, now that we are already experiencing the outbreak of cholera and threats to other outbreaks in the state.

“We have about 869 cases in 9 LGs in Yobe State and that is why we are training these people on the prevention of the diseases in the state.

Also briefing journalists, the representative of the Executive Secretary, Primary Healthcare Management Board for Yobe State, Satomi Hikama, Deputy Director Family and Community Health Service at the board, charged the participants to take the training seriously so as to get the desired impact.

He could not confirm any death as at the time of filling this report.

The WHO coordinator also noted that logistics will be made available for the trainees to get to every household in the affected communities to give the right information on the prevention, exposure and the risk of how these diseases are transmitted.