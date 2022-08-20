TRCN partners UNESCO to train over 30,000 teachers

No fewer than 30,000 registered teachers will be participating in an online capacity-building conference.

The training is organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye disclosed this on Friday.

The conference holds between Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd August 2022.

Ajiboye who gave the theme of the conference as “Strengthening Teacher Capacity for a more resilient, transformative and inclusive education system,” assured that the Council would continue to seek ways of improving the capacity of registered teachers towards qualitative delivery of their mandates.

He said: “The 2022 annual conference of registered teachers is the 2nd edition of the conference and over 30,000 participants have registered online, while about 9, 000 followers are expected to follow on our social media handles such as Facebook streaming live.

“Similarly, over 10,000 others will view the programme live on UNESCO social media handles. The conference parades arrays of speakers from the academia, development partners and active practitioners.

“A couple of others will be viewing the programme in set up viewing centers across three states namely Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna.”

Ajiboye stated that the online conference was one of the already institutionalized mechanisms put in place to fulfil the mandates of TRCN.