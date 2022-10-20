Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces in conjunction with operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) have arrested two suspects said to be fake officials of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The suspects, whose names were not disclosed were alleged to have visited Gagamari IDP Camp in Niger Republic where they register non-Nigerians in the IDP camp.

This was revealed by the Director, of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami, on Thursday, at the Defence Headquarters, during the bi-weekly press briefing on troop’s operational activities being conducted in the various operational theaters of the six geo-political zones of the Country.

According to General Danmadami, “Two fake suspected officials of NIMC were intercepted on the 13th October, 2022 by troops in conjunction with the NPF and NIS.

“It was revealed that the suspects had visited Gagamari IDP Camp in Niger Republic to register non-Nigerian in the IDP camp. Items recovered from the suspects include National Identification Number (NIN) registration machine, printing machine, laminating machine, a computer tracking machine and a generator set among other items.”

The Director also said troops of Operation HADIN KAI theatre of operation in the North East Zone of the Country have continued to sustained and dominate their Area of Responsibilities as various operational activities were conducted in villages and towns in Bama, Gwoza, Gubio, Kaga, Kukawa, Ngala, Molai Local Government Areas all in Borno State.

“Operational activities were also conducted at villages and towns in Bade and Gujuba Local Government Areas of Yobe State. Notably, on 11th October, 2022 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province terrorists ambushed troops with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) covered by fire at Gala Kura village in Bama Local Government Area following the fire fight, troops neutralized one Boko Haram Terrorist and recovered two AK47 rifles.

“On the same day, troops on picketing duty along Gamboru – Dikwa road in Ngala Local Government Area were ambushed by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province terrorists. The terrorists detonated 20 IEDs covered with fire.

“Troops countered the ambush and forced the terrorists to flee in disarray. Following the fire fight, troops neutralized 17 terrorist and recovered one GPMG, five AK47 rifles, one M21 rifle and 11 motorcycles.

“Equally, on 7th October 2022 following credible information, troops intercepted a vehicle at Bulagoni village, in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State with 96 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.”

General Danmadami further stated that 60 suspected logistics suppliers of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province were arrested by troops at different locations within the North East theatre of operation.

Items recovered from the suspects, he said, range from bags of beans, maize, rice, gallons of Premium Motor Spirit, rustled livestock, medical supplies, clothing, and sewing machines among other items.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, two GPMG, M21 rifle, one 125mm artillery bomb, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special, six dane guns, one locally made gun, one vehicle, four mobile phones, five bicycles, 11 motorcycles, 64 bags of beans, five bags of maize, large quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, medical supplies, assorted clothing materials, 46 livestock, the sum of N250,000.00 Naira and other sundry items.”

Relatedly, Danmadami said, 31 suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province members were neutralized, while 10 were arrested and two civilians rescued.

“Furthermore, a total of 366 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families comprised of 23 adult males, 112 adult females and 231 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre.

“All recovered items, arrested terrorists, logistics suppliers and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.”

Meanwhile, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in the North Central Zone of the Country who continued to sustain operational activities through the conduct of fighting patrols, clearance and raid operations on the 11th of October 2022, conducted a raid operation in an area suspected to be a criminal black spot where criminals converge to plan their nefarious act at Ganan Daji village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

During the operation, troops arrested eight suspects with five locally fabricated pistols. Also, on 15 October 22nd, troops arrested three notorious kidnappers and armed robbers who confessed to belonging to a notorious gang that terrorized part of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna States.

Items recovered from the suspect according to the Director include a locally fabricated rifles and 33 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“Equally, on 15 October, 22nd troops intercepted a truck loaded with 78 iron materials suspected to be stolen from a government property at Rayfield, Jos East Local Government Area, Plateau State. Troops also conducted operational activities at various villages and towns in Jos South, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Pankshin, Mangu and Bassa Local Government Areas all in Plateau State.

“Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops neutralized seven criminals, arrested 40 suspected criminals, and rescued 28 civilians. Troops also recovered six locally fabricated rifles and pistols, 2,000 rustled cows and sheep, two mobile phones, a large quantity of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa, one vehicle and 78 iron among others.

“Between 7th to 19th October 2022, troops of operation WHIRL STROKE conducted fighting patrols, raids and clearance operations at Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State. During the operations, troops arrested 3 suspected bandits who are foot soldiers of a notorious bandit kingpin by the name Osukpe, on the wanted lists of troops at the Sankara general area in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

“Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, during the weeks in focus arrested five terrorists, neutralized one terrorist, rescued two civilians and recovered one AK 47 rifle. Similarly, on 7th October 2022, troops of Operation RESTORE SANITY at Kwaita village in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory based on intelligence arrested two suspected informants and bandits collaborators who are major suppliers of Premium Motor Spirit and other sundry items to bandits in the general area.

“Items recovered from the suspects are two cows and a sum of N149,000.00 only. Troops also raided a suspected drug peddler’s hideout behind Kugbo livestock market hills in Abuja Municipal Area Council on 8th October 2022 and arrested one suspected criminal with packs of substances suspected to be hard drugs.

General Danmadami however, conveyed military high command commendations on troops’ efforts in the various theatres of operation across the nation.

He also appreciated the media community for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in their quest to restore peace and security to our Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our operations, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective locality.