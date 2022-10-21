Troops neutralize terrorists, rescue hostages in Kaduna

In sustained operations to clear the North West of terrorists and other forms of criminality, troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army (NA) have again neutralized 2 terrorists along Abasia-Amale village at the eastern part of Polewire in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Authorities say the terrorists were killed on Wednesday 19 October 2022.
The troops also rescued commuters who were kidnapped along Kaduna-Zaria road on 20 October 2022.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Muhammadu Buhari confers Public Service awards on Goodluck Jonathan, 42 others
- NIMC disowns fake enrolment centre in Niger Republic
- Minister: We’re working with security agencies to arrest, prosecute illegal miners
- WAEC: 30 million WASSCE candidates to access, share originals of digital certificates
- AFAN, MACBAN seek solutions to farmers-herders in Benue
- Nigerian government will no longer tolerate strikes that don’t follow due process – official
- 2023: CUPP faults PDP chairman’s ‘move to sanction’ Nyesom Wike
- Umana Umana: Allegation of N480 billion fraud false
- Kogi receives first derivation allocation as oil producing state
- Muhammadu Buhari mourns deceased Ekiti speaker
According to a statement from the army, the highly motivated troops, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Abasia-Amale village and engaged the terrorists with superior fire power overwhelming and neutralizing two terrorists in the encounter.
The troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, 38 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a mobile handset from the terrorists.
In another development in the early hours of 20 October 2022 armed bandits blocked the Kaduna – Zaria road, around Foundation general area within Birnin Yero Ward.
The criminals are said to have opened fire on commuters during which they abducted and fled with unconfirmed number of commuters. Troops however, responded expeditiously and pursued the criminals compelling them to abandon five commuters who were earlier abducted.
The commuters were subsequently rescued by troops, while the highway was immediately cleared for free flow of vehicular traffic. Sadly, one of the commuters sustained a gunshot injury and was immediately evacuated for medical attention.
In reaction to the feat attained, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them not to relent until terrorism and other criminalities are brought to an end in the region.
The General Officer Commanding 1 Division NA, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has also urged all law abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that will assist in the fight against the criminal elements.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Muhammadu Buhari appoints Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as new NNDC boss
- Gombe governor appoints new chairman for state BIRS
- Afe Babalola seeks establishment of special debt liquidating fund
- Troops arrest fake NIMC officials for registering Nigeriens as Nigerians in IDP camp
- Troops kill 31 terrorists, arrest 70 in North-East clean up
- Nigerian Navy impounds bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom
- Customs boss: We have dismissed over 2,000 corrupt officers
- Protest rocks Ibadan polytechnic over SUG election
- Muhammadu Buhari axes NDDC sole administrator
- Former Lagos attorney-general gets N50 million bail