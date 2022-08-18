Troops rescue three more hostages along Zaria-Kano road

In continuation of their clearance operations in bandits and terrorist enclaves in Kaduna and other parts of the northwest zone, security operatives have rescued three people who were kidnapped by bandits along the Zaria-Kano road.

The captives according to security sources were kidnapped from a neighbouring state and taken down to Kaduna by their abductors.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the victims were rescued by troops conducting patrols around Ungwan Namama, along the Zaria-Kano road.

He explained that the troops came in contact with the migrating bandits in the area and engaged them, during which the criminals abandoned their three captives and hastily escaped.

The Commissioner gave the names of the rescued persons as Abdullahi Lawal, Sadiya Salimanu, and her 10- month old baby, Fatima Salimanu .

Also recovered from the bandits were nine rustled animals, comprising one cow and eight sheep. The rescued persons have been reunited with their families, and the recovered animals were handed over to local authorities for proper identification and retrieval.