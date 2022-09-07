Troops kill two terrorists in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has said that troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled terrorists at the Fondisho general area along the Kaduna – Zaria road, killing two.

The commissioner noted that the troops responding to intelligence, ambushed the terrorists at the said location before overpowering them.

Aruwan made this known in a statement titled, ‘Troops frustrate terrorists along Kaduna-Zaria road, neutralise two,’ issued in Kaduna on Wednesday.

It read, “Troops of the Nigerian Army repelled armed terrorists around the Fondisho general area, along the Kaduna-Zaria road in Igabi local government.

“In an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, it was revealed that the troops, responding quickly to credible intelligence, set up an ambush position at the location.

“On entering the area, the terrorists sprang the ambush and came under intense fire as they were stoutly repelled by the troops. Two of the criminals were thus neutralised.

“The Kaduna State Government received the feedback with satisfaction, and praised the troops for their swiftness in responding to intelligence reports.

“The Government conveyed its appreciation to the troops and other security forces, while encouraging them to sustain the determined efforts to rout all criminal elements.

“Since many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, the Government hereby appeals to communities in the general area to report any questionable persons seeking medical attention. The security operations room can be reached on 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“Armed patrols will continue in the general area.”