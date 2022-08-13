TUC opposes planned privatization of public healthcare facilities

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has opposed the planned privatization of public healthcare facilities in the country.

The Congress also rejected the move by the Federal Government to privatize the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

It argued that Nigerians had never benefitted from previous privatizations by past governments.

The Congress made its position known at the end of its National Administrative Council (NAC), Central Working Committee (CWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday in Abuja.

Addressing journalists, TUC President, Festus Osifo, said: “As TUC, we take a complete exception to this. The NEC of TUC frowns at this, because the privatization that was done in the past, where has it led us to.

“Nothing meaningful has ever come out from the previous privatization processes, especially the power sector.”

The TUC President, while speaking on the lingering strike in the university system, called on the Federal Government to place value on education in the country.

He said: “TUC as a body is here to protect our national interest. We will do everything possible to ensure that we engage the government, and also engage ASUU as well to find an amicable solution.

“You will agree with me that where there is will, there is always a way.

“The value that is placed on our university system is the reason why we are here today.”

He condemned the N1.4 billion spent on the purchase of vehicles for the Government of Niger Republic.

The TUC President also said that there was no need for the government to continue paying for fuel subsidies as the impact was clearly not felt by Nigerians.

Osifo suggested that the money meant for fuel subsidy could be used to meet the demands of university-based unions.

He further called on governments to as a matter of urgency take steps to address the security challenges in the country.

The labour leader noted that comments of Kaduna Governor, Mallam Nasir El–Rufai, that bandits were running a parallel government in the state was a direct manifestation of failure of the security network nationwide.

Osifo said such admittance, coming from a state governor, should be a wake up call for the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the entire security team to act swiftly and remedy the situation.

The TUC president said: “Only recently, the Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-rufai complained that bandits are running a parallel government within his state by collecting tax returns from local communities, especially farmers, such a scenario shows that we have lost it as a nation, NEC in Council hereby call on the Nigerian government, the President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from lamentations and act swiftly.

“We also use this opportunity to call on the Nigerian military and the entire security chiefs to act swiftly otherwise tomorrow might be too late.”