TUC pushes for improved development

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) is worried over the country’s slow development 62 years after independence.

Its President, Comrade Festus Osifo, expressed the concern in a statement to commemorate the Independence Day last Saturday.

He noted that the country had high hopes at independence in 1960.

“However, corruption, insecurity, high cost of living, decayed infrastructure, among others, have eroded the gains of our heroes past.

“According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) the unemployment rate has hit 33.3 per cent and it is now one of the highest in the world; inflation rate has increased to 20.52 per cent in August, this year.

“The misery index has gone beyond the roof; just as maternal mortality rate and number of out of school children are freighting.

“One can safely conclude that these are some of the factors responsible for the insecurity challenges that have paralysed our economy,” he said.

The labour leader, noting that Nigeria was among the top oil producing countries, said, however, that the country did not know the quantum of barrels produced daily.

He said also the country could not refine crude, which invariably frustrates Foreign Direct Investment and export jobs.

“We urge the government to expedite action on exposing the culprits,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that Nigerians would have a credible election next year.

Osifo said: “The 2023 elections is another litmus test for the current administration; Nigerians desire a genuine alteration, a true variation.

“The Congress wishes to congratulate Nigerians for their resilience and patience.”