Tukur Mamu: 27 Kaduna train attack hostages still in captivity

The terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March and abducted scores of hostages are still holding several of the victims contrary to a rumour making the round that all the captives have been released.

Tukur Mamu, who negotiated the release of some of the abductees, said it was not true that the terrorists have released all the captives.

The gunmen have been releasing the hostages in batches allegedly after collecting ransoms from the relatives.

The latest set of hostages was released on 10 August when six family members of a former military administrator of Kano, Idris Garba, and one other woman were freed.

The hostages were released after the intervention of a Kaduna-based cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

On Tuesday, Mamu said “this is to confirm without a doubt that the remaining 27 passengers of the train attack are still being held by their abductors, nearly 5 months after the unfortunate and preventable incident.

“Though I have disengaged myself from negotiating, anxious family members, pressmen and concerned Nigerians have been calling to confirm the veracity of the news while many others justifiably have been celebrating and even congratulating the relatives of the innocent victims.

“While it is news we are all praying earnestly to hear, it is highly irresponsible for peddlers of FAKE NEWS to circulate sensitive contents that are not only unverifiable, untrue but news items that will certainly trigger anxiety and concern amongst the family members of those that remained in captivity and millions of their good wishers across the world.

“The condition of the remaining victims is still very bad, many of them are sick, and the rainy season is affecting them so much.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts in securing their release immediately as the situation remains highly unpredictable while the families of those that are still in the bush are incapacitated in whatever way to negotiate the safe release of their loved ones, Mamu said.