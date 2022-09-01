UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians over cult clashes

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians after cult clashes between rival groups Eiye and Aiye erupted in Sharjah part of the country allegedly perpetrated by Nigerians.

It is not certain if any official statement has been made to this effect by the UAE Government but multiple travel agencies and residents in Dubai have reportedly confirmed the development.

The UAE Embassy in Abuja has not responded to questions sent to them over the development.

The decision by the UAE was allegedly predicated on a video that went viral last week, where a group of men with machetes were yelling in an apartment parking lot, chasing one other and damaging public properties.

The police in a statement on July 21, said the suspects are of African origin and warned residents against engaging in violence.

“The Dubai Police has arrested a group of people, who were engaged in a heated argument in their residence at late hours) The group of African people appeared in a viral video on social media platforms while fighting in a public place and damaging properties,” the statement read.

The police also said a criminal case has been registered against the suspects and they will be referred to the public prosecution for further action.