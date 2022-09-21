UNGA: Muhammadu Buhari calls for reform of security council

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his call for the reforms of the United Nations Security Council, saying the “change is long overdue” and the world has outgrown a system designed for the world in 1945.

The President made this known in his last address before world leaders at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States.

He said, “I remain firmly convinced that the challenges that have come so sharply into focus in recent years and months emphasize the call by Nigeria and many other Member-States for the reform of the Security Council and other UN agencies.

“We need more effective and representative structures to meet today’s demands that have since outgrown a system designed for the very different world that prevailed at its foundation in 1945. Change is long overdue.”

Buhari had at previous UNGA called for the reconstitution of the UN Security Council to reflect current security challenges.

The 15-member UN Security Council has the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security and all UN member states are obligated to comply with Council decisions.