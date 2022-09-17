UNGA: Muhammadu Buhari leave Abuja for New York Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Sunday for New York in the United States of America (USA) to participate at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari will also deliver the country’s National Statement to the Assembly on Wednesday, September 21.

Besides delivering the National Statement, the President will also engage in a couple of activities with various bodies and return to the country on Monday, September 2022.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja, Sunday, September 18, for New York, United States to attend the annual meeting of world leaders, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

“The theme for the 77th session which opened on Tuesday, September 13 is: “A watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

“Key topics of discussion at the UNGA this year include; the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, climate action, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and a special Transforming Education Summit.

“President Buhari will take his turn to deliver the National Statement on the second day of the General Debates on Wednesday, September 21.

“Aside his statement, the President will also participate in High Level meetings and side events, including the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), convened by Nigeria in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU).

“Other others are Strengthening Coordination through National Humanitarian Development Peace (NHDP) Framework: A practical approach to sustainable durable solutions to ensure no one is left behind, organised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and the EFCC-NEPAD Programme on combating Illicit Financial Flows.

“President Buhari will also hold strategic bilateral meetings with World Leaders, renowned investors and heads of multinational organisations while in New York.

“On the entourage of the President are the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, some Governors, Ministers and top government officials.