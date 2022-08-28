UNICEF extends e-learning intervention to 400 schools in Kebbi

In line with the effort to complement state governments and ensure that children receive both qualitative and quantitative education in their respective primary schools as well as Integrated Quranic Schools, the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) said it would upscale e-learning in 400 schools in nine Local Government Areas of Kebbi State.

Mr Isa Usman-Sokoto, UNICEF Representative in Kebbi State, made the disclosure at the presentation of computers, radio sets and first aid kits to Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Birnin Kebbi.

“We are intervening in 400 schools in nine local government areas, UNICEF cannot do everything, but we can complement the efforts of government.

“We are going to distribute 80 computers because the world is not only becoming a global village; it is now becoming a global hamlet. We want somebody to learn what is in Lagos, while he is at Gwandu or Danko Wasago or Argungu.”

Usman-Sokoto described the donation as a commitment of UNICEF to ensure that children receive both qualitative and quantitative education in their respective primary schools as well as Integrated Quranic Schools.

He noted with satisfaction that visits to such schools showed that pupils could now read, write and even solve simple arithmetic problems, unlike what obtained before.

The UNICEF Representative said the essence of the intervention was also to reduce the number of out-of-school children by creating enabling environment for the children to have access to stay in school and move to the next level of learning and completing their education circle.

Receiving the items, the Executive Chairman, KBSUBEB, Prof. Suleiman Khalid, commended UNICEF for the gesture and assured that it would be judiciously put to use.

Khalid said the organisation had brought state-of-the-art teaching and learning methodologies, assuring that the state would key into the new innovation for the good of the pupils and the state.