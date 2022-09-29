UNICEF tasks governments, stakeholders on investment in girl-child education

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged governments and other stakeholders to increase investment in the girl-child education programme in Nigeria.

UNICEF’s Chief of Field Officer, Bauchi, Tushar Rane, who made the call yesterday during the closing ceremony of an event on Girls’ Education Project (GEP-3) in Bauchi, called on them to give maximum priority to girl- child education in the country.

He said there was still the need for more Investment in girls’ education in spite of the progress made under the GEP-3 project.

Tushar Rane urged state governments in the North-east to prioritise girl-child education and adopt practical measures towards enhancing equal access to quality education for all children.

He said: “Bauchi State achieved 113.3 per cent increased transition rate to junior secondary. This means that we need to work hard and put additional innovative efforts to remove the challenges preventing the positive transition of girls to secondary schools, sustain the transition, retention and completion.

“On behalf of UNICEF Nigeria Country Office, I appreciate the continuous support being provided by the donor, and the great leadership role played by the Nigerian government in the implementation of the GEP-3 project.

“I also appreciate the roles played by the Ministries of Education, State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), and Local Education Authorities (LEAs) in the six participating states,” he said.

He also lauded the partnership between the UNICEF, development organisations, women groups, community and religious leaders for the commendable results achieved towards transforming girls’ education in the country.

Also speaking, Chairman, Bauchi State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon. Muhammad Babayo, said the GEP-3 project had made positive impact on girl-child education in the state.

He said the project had encouraged increase in school enrollment and reduced number of out-of-school children, especially girls.

He tasked the Ministry of Education, SUBEB and other stakeholders to work towards ensuring successful implementation of the project.

According to him, the legislature will partner with the ministry and other stakeholders towards ensuring increased budgetary allocation to girls’ education programmes in the state.

Girls Education Project (GEP-3) is a 10-year education intervention project initiated by the UNICEF.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Federal and State Governments, and funded by the UK government through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).