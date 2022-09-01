UNIDO: Simpler economy an avenue to generate revenue, create jobs

Mr Jean Bakole, the Regional Director of United Nations Industrial Organisation (UNIDO), says a simpler economy is another avenue for wealth and job creation in the society.

Bakole said this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said, ”with a simpler economy, the nation could create jobs and generate more revenue for an efficient economic growth.

”People see environment as eternal while UNIDO sees it as an opportunity for wealth creation.

” Through simpler economy, we can generate more jobs and generate more revenue for the nation.

” We are trying to see how we can recycle a number of waste products like solid, e, and plastic wastes.

” We see them as a number of ideas that can help in the challenges of big waste produced by huge population in the society.”

Newsmen report that a simple economy is a very simple model of economic exchange.

It is a thought experiment of a world where, in every time step, each person gives one dollar to one other person, at random, if they have any money to give.

However, If they have no money, then they do not give out any money.