UNIJOS attracts €30,000 external research grant

The University of Jos has secured a Research Grant worth over €30,000 to track and record incidences of malaria infection in Plateau State.

The research will be done using a homegrown (Unijos) Web Based Information software solution that applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as part of its disease surveillance system.

The research aims to contribute to the global and national efforts to eradicate malaria among the vulnerable population especially women and children.

A delegation from the UNIJOS Disease Surveillance Research Team led by its Principal Investigator and former Vice-Chancellor, University of Jos, Professor Hayward Mafuyai announced this during a meeting to brief the university Mlmanagement on the progress of the research and solicit for the necessary support from the authorities.

Mafuyai said UNIJOS is one of five universities in Nigeria awarded the grant due to its antecedents in managing research grants.

He appreciated Vice-Chancellor Professor Tanko Ishaya for creating the enabling environment for the university to be a research-intensive institution that focuses on solving local problems affecting the university’s immediate communities.

The Team Lead explained that investigations into Malaria disease prevalence in the State and other variables have started in earnest and called on the relevant authorities to join hands in the fight against preventable diseases saying Malaria can be eliminated if there is the political will to do so.

Responding, Ishaya, who is also a member of the research team, said under his administration, the budgetary provision allocated to research activities has been increased to cater for counterpart funding requirements and other miscellaneous expenses that usually accompany such Research activities.

He described research as an integral part of the responsibilities of Universities which distinguishes them from other Higher Institutions and must therefore be prioritized to serve the citizens better.

He assured the team of Management’s continuous support and expressed optimism that the University of Jos will, in the nearest future, become a Centre for Excellence in Disease Surveillance and continue to solve problems that are bedeviling the Nigerian populace.

The malaria research project, which has a timeline with a completion period of 12 months, is sponsored by the French Embassy through its cultural action and co-operation service.