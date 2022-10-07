UNILORIN disclaims Post-UTME screening form

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) on Thursday in Ilorin dismissed reports that it released 2022/2023 Post-UTME Screening Form to applicants.

Mr Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, who disclaimed the speculation in a statement, explained that Unilorin was yet to take decision.

“This is to inform all admission applicants to the University of Ilorin that the institution is yet to take any decision on the 2022/2023 Post-UTME screening.

“They should, therefore, disregard a message currently flying around online platforms to the effect that the University has started the process for the sale of Post-UTME screening registration form.

“This is the handiwork of scammers and admission seekers should disregard it,” he said.