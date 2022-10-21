UNILORIN students resume October 24

Following the suspension of the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has concluded arrangements for the resumption of academic activities on Monday, October 24, 2022.
This is as a result of the ratification of the amended academic calendar by the University Senate at its 291st meeting on Friday, October 21, 2022.
A statement issued in Ilorin Friday by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Kunle Akogun, said read: “The Final Year and Postgraduate students are expected back on campus on Monday, 24th October, 2022, while other categories of returning students will resume on December 15th when the 2021/2022 academic session commences.
“Students of the Faculties of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, who are yet to complete their rain semester examinations before the commencement of the strike on February 14, 2022, are expected to resume on October 24th to conclude such examinations.”
