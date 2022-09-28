UNILORIN undergraduate emerges second in national entrepreneurship competition

A 300 level student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Michael Lawal, has emerged as the first runner-up at the North-Central Zone Regional Competition of the National Entrepreneurship Challenge (NEC).

A statement signed by Prof. Peter Adeoye, the Director, Technical UNILORIN congratulated the student and pledged the university’s continued support for the remaining.

He noted that Lawal of the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, UNILORIN, is one of the three flag bearers of the region at the event held online on September 21.

According to him, Lawal had earlier won the preliminary stage of the challenge, which is a campus-based version of the competition.

He said: “It was held on the 19th of July 2022 with an entry he titled ‘Commercialisation of Food Security and Safety’”.

Adeoye explained further that Lawal defeated eight competitors who had also scaled through the screening stage earlier along with him, from the 14 entrants.

“At the regional stage, however, Lawal competed with 15 young innovators who were pruned down to five finalists, and joins the three-man team of the region that will compete at the finals coming up between November 14 and 20 during the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

“The competition, which is an initiative of the Directors of Entrepreneurship Centres across Nigerian Universities, is supported by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“It is geared towards improving the entrepreneurial mindset of Nigerian University students and motivating them to start and run ventures even while at school.”

The don noted that the entrepreneurship would provide them self-employment and possibly make them employers of labour rather than looking for employment after graduation.