Former Unilorin vice chancellor returns to classroom in private university

Ex-Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, has said that he is going back to an Ilorin faith-based Islamic private institution, Al-Hikmah University to teach.
Prof Abdulkareem, the 10th vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin completed his five-year tenure on Friday last week.
He was also a Vice Chancellor of the private university between June 2010 and June 2015.
Speaking at a public presentation of a documentary book on his tenure and achievements, the professor of Chemical Engineering said that he was going back to Al-Hikmah University to nurture future researchers in Chemical Engineering – his field.
He also said that there was a need to sustain what he had put in place in the private university when he served there and as well make the university greater.
He commended principal staff and workers of the University of Ilorin for the achievements recorded, saying that despite covid-19, ASUU strikes, and financial constraints, he was able to do his best to sustain the standard of the university.
He advised the new Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole, to be a team player, expressing optimism that as a gifted person and a legal practitioner, God would see him through.
Also speaking, the author of the book and Director, Corporate Affairs unit of the university, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said that the initiative to publish the book was never known in the annals of the University of Ilorin before 2017.