UNIOSUN wants implementation of drug policy in varsities to curb substance abuse

Osun State University has stressed the need for enactment of drug policy in Universities across the country to tackle the scourge of substance abuse among youths.

The institution’s College of Health Sciences, in a communiqué issued at the end of 5-day Confrence tagged, “Health Promotion and the Agenda for Sustainable Development” called on government to implement National Health Promotion Policy for health development.

Reading the communiqué, the College provost, Professor Alebiosu Olutayo represented by Dean, Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences, Professor Victor Mabayoje, said, “SDG3, which is the goal directly related to health can only be achieved by promoting health and addressing the determinants of health through the lenses of all of the SDGs.

“Nigeria is aware of the potentials of health promotion for health development, as evidenced by the Goal of the National Health Promotion Policy which is ‘To empower the Nigerian populace to take timely actions in disease prevention, improving their health and wellbeing as well as taking measures that ensure a healthy society’.

He maintained that the federal, state and local governments must engage in meaningful collaborative effort to stem off the challenges surrounding the country’s healthcare system.

“The community can sustain their own health, and people are always ready to put their money where their mouth is. Simple health education and promotion will do the magic. Primary Health Care centre models designed in alignment with the key principles of Alma matter are possible in Nigeria.

“Addressing Nigeria’s health challenges means investing in highly cost-effective health promoting policies and interventions which have extremely high cost-benefit ratios.”

He criticized the non-implementation of the goal of the National Health Promotion Policy, saying “Government must introduce drug policy in universities because substance use among youths these days has reached a worrisome proportion. Technocrats should be approved to head various agencies slated to development of SDGs.”