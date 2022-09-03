UN urges gender parity in newsrooms, public offices

Journalists and news media in the country have been advised to show greater sensitivity to women and victims of gender violence and inequality gaps in their management styles and reportage.

The call was made by the United Nations (UN) Women Representative to Nigeria and Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), Beatrice Eyong, at the event which took place on Thursday, September 1, at the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Eyong, while addressing the senior media executives, advised that media leadership must reflect parity in the distribution of tasks and rewards between female journalists and their male counterparts.

The event was held in partnership with ST. IVES Communication (Women Radio), addressed crucial issues around Gender Responsive Reporting in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, the Executive Director, Women Radio, averred that women and girls are marginalized and experience several forms of discrimination such as land ownership, inheritance, education, employment, political leadership, to mention a few, and equally endure sexual and gender-based violence.

According to her, this has further widened the gulf of gender inequality in the country.

Okewale-Sonaiya urged the media leaders to review their management culture to favour greater representation of women in decision-making and on the editorial boards.

This would foster a more conducive work environment for women and aid a healthier focus on issues that directly affect women and girls, as only a woman could truly tell a woman’s story effectively and create change, according to her.

The media was tasked to use their platforms to create better awareness about gender inequality, clarify misconceptions and mobilize wider public support to strengthen the chances for increased women’s participation and representation in decision-making positions in the country.

The conference also resolved to hold quarterly meetings to assess improvements and challenges encountered in the march to address gender inequality gaps in the Nigerian newsroom.