CJ urges Lagos to rebuild burnt Igbosere high court

The Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba, on Monday, appealed to the State Government to urgently reconstruct the Igbosere High Court that was burnt down during the #EndSARS protest on Oct. 21, 2020.

Newsmen report that during the #ENDSARS protest, hoodlums gained access into the premises, carting away computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners and other items and later set the building ablaze before fleeing.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Nov. 4, 2020, signed an Executive Order to establish an eight-man Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund, headed by Yemi Cardoso to rebuild the razed edifice.

Alogba made this appeal after a minute’s reflection in a sober mood during his vote of thanks to mark the opening of the 2022/2023 Legal Year of the Lagos State Judiciary at the Lagos Central Mosque in Island.

He lamented the destruction of the Igbosere High Court, noting that it was a monumental edifice that must be revived.

“I also urge the government to expedite effort including providing the needed fund to rebuild the oldest court buildings in Nigeria,” he said.

The CJ said the judiciary will only function effectively when it is devoid of state and public interference in adjudicating justice delivery.

Alogba added that the sure way the judiciary could discharge its responsibility without fear or favour was if it was truly independent.

Reacting to the burnt Igbosere High Court, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said it was a function of budget.

Hamzat said that a Trust Fund has been set up to commence its assignment with reconstruction of the Igbosere High Court Complex.

In a remark, Bashorun Musulumi of Lagos, Alhaji Sikiru Alabi-Macfoy called on the State Chief Judge to revive prison visits to address the issue of decongestion because the number of awaiting trial inmates far outnumbered the convicted inmates.

He urged the CJ to ensure that matters enjoyed accelerated hearing noting that justice delay is justice denial.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

Delivering a lecture, an Islamic Scholar, Dr Ishaq Sanusi, advised Judges and Magistrates to ensure fair hearing.

Sanusi also urged the judiciary to ensure that justice reigned supreme in the country.

Sanusi who delivered the English lecture spoke on the topic, “Dispensation of Justice: Panacea to Dwindling Economy and Political Instability in Nigeria.

”If we are able to achieve this, this country will be great again, attain economic development and political stability,” he said.

He also advised judges not to allow hatred to becloud their sense of judgment but to dispense justice with fairness.