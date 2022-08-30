USAID-IHP partners Bauchi on proper health financing for development

The Integrated Health Program (IHP) United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded programme has harped on the importance of effective budgeting in the health sector, saying it is very paramount for the growth and development of the sector, which needs prompt attention.

The assertion was made by the IHP Health Financing Advisor, Khalid Kasimu, at the opening of a two-day budget tracking workshop for members of the Bauchi State Accountability Mechanism for MNCH (BaSAM) and journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD) at the Chartwell Hotel in Misau.

According to him, “We will continue to partner Bauchi State Government in the area of proper health financing for development because budgeting in health sector is important for the growth and development of the sector.

“If health budgeting and financing is prioritised in the state, every other aspect of the health sector will fall in place, which will in turn lead to growth and development of the sector.”

He urged members of BaSAM and J4PD to give attention to all the details and presentations during the workshop in order to be abreast with trends of events in that regard and engage stakeholders on the need for effective health financing for services delivery in the sector.

In his remarks, the co-Chairman of BaSAM, John Abu Yusuf, said the budget is the second most important document of any state, pointing out that the first most important is the constitution as a government document, hence, its importance cannot be overemphasised.

According to him, “Irrespective of how beautiful the constitution of a country is, if the budget is faulty, there is no way the lofty provisions of the constitution can be achieved, and that is the reason we are very particular about the budget, especially we at BaSAM.

“That is the only way we can ensure that the people feel the existence of the government. We are not just here for ourselves, just for the sake of our jobs, but we are here for the sake of those who do not have the opportunity to be here and have this knowledge to help them track the budget.

“We are to ensure the effective implementation, reporting participation and ensure that the everyday life of the unseen Nigerian is served.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator of J4PD, Elizabeth Nange Kah, said: “We need this budget tracking workshop because we need evidence to be able to report issues concerning health and development accurately, as well as issues that will generate debate among our various stakeholders.”

She added that: “So, how else can we do this rather than to partner agencies because we are also trying to coordinate the engagement of the development partners on issues and on external workings, and so we need to work together as a team-every partner working on issues that affect women, children health and the environment.”