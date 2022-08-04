Usman Baba: Nigeria Police intensifying training of personnel

The Inspector–General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has restated commitment to building capacity of personnel to address the security challenges plaguing the country.

The IGP said this on Thursday at the closing ceremony of basic training course for 324 auxiliary personnel of Explosives Ordinance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Command, held at the Police Mobile Force training College, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

Usman, represented by the Assistant Inspector of Police, Federal Operations, Bala Ciroma, noted that the security situation in the country required the collaboration of all stakeholders.

He added that upscaling human capacity of the force was a formidable strategy employed by the Police to achieve the objective of tackling the menace of insecurity in the country.

“This training is aimed at improving and reinvigorating EOD-CBRN operations across the country by ensuring adequate skilled personnel is available to fight against internal insecurity in the country.

“By virtue of this training, participants will be more exposed to current methods and methodology in combating threats associated with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear explosives terrorism in the country.

“This will enhance operatives’ skills to effectively perform Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) disposal and Unexploded Ordinance clearance and demolition operations,” he said.

The I-G also pointed out that the training would acquaint the personnel with safety and security guidelines in EOD-CBRN operations as well as the emerging CBRN explosives global threats and mitigation strategies.

Also speaking, Commissioner of Police, EOD-CBRN Command, Zannah Shettima, thanked the Police authorities for organising the training for auxiliary personnel, which was last held in 2014.

He advised the trainees to develop their capacity based on the knowledge gained in line with international best practices

Shettima charged the trainees to be of good behaviour and avoid acts that could give criminal elements access to CBRN explosive materials, in view of the rising security challenges in the country.

He enjoined the trainees to eschew corrupt practices, be disciplined and display high sense of professionalism in performing their duties.