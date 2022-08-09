The results of 365,564 candidates who wrote this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, conducted by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, have been withheld by the Council over allegations of examination malpractices.

The withheld results account for 22.83 percent of the total number 1,601,047 candidates that sat for the examination.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Head of the Nigerian National Office of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, while giving a breakdown on the performance of candidates in Lagos.

“The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates in the examination shows that out of the 1,601,047 candidates that sat for the examination, 1,409,529 candidates, representing 88.04%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five (5) subjects (i.e with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics;

“Also, 1,222,505) candidates, representing 76.36%, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 597,811 i.e. 37.34% were male candidates, while 624,694 i.e. 39.02% were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for school candidates, 2021, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 81.70%. Thus, there is 5.34% decrease in performance in this regard,” Areghan explained.

The WAEC boss noted that 1.713) special needs candidates sat for 2022 WASSCE.

His words: “I wish to report that a total of 1,713 candidates, with varying degrees of Special Needs, registered for the examination. Out of this number, 128 were visually challenged, 583 had impaired hearing; 387 were spastic cum mentally challenged and 12 were physically challenged. All these candidates were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.

“The results of these candidates have been processed and are also now being released along with those of other candidates.”he stated.

However, the body noted how it was able to manage a number of challenges, especially that of ensuring that candidates in the South East and North West who were affected by security issues, took the examination at a later day, with their results also released.

On the increase in malpractices, Areghan explained, “The results of 365,564 candidates, representing 22.83% of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

This is (11.74%) higher than the 10.9% recorded in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021. Reasons for this are not far-fetched. Candidates are no longer ready to learn.

Preparations for examinations are poor. There is over-reliance on the so-called ‘Expo’, which is actually non-existent. Candidates simply got frustrated when they got into the examination hall and discovered that all they had celebrated was fake.

This has pitiably led to some of them failing the examination, which if they had relied on themselves and studied hard, would have passed like many others.”