Wale Oke urges Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria

Restructuring has been described as the only way out to series of problems facing Nigeria as a country.

Making the clarion call to the Nigerian leaders during the first graduation ceremony of the International Leadership School (ILS) at the ongoing Holy Ghost Convention in Ibadan, the president, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, who also doubles as the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke stressed that Nigeria as a country need restructuring before it’s too late.

Bishop Wale Oke who is also the Chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU) called on Nigerian leadership as a matter of urgency to restructure, re-engineer and re-orientate the nation.

The cleric said, “the nation needs re-engineering because it is going down the drain in all sectors; education, economy, commerce, health and so on. Billions are deployed into politics, yet government cannot deploy money into giving sound education to our children, who are the future and the strength of this nation.”

He queried why a political office holder would pick nomination form for 100 million naira and yet, money cannot be deployed by government to pay the lecturers good salary.

He however charged the graduands to note that their graduation marks a new beginning of productivity, impact, and putting smiles on the faces of the people. He urged them to be leaders that will make a difference in their coast of influence; locally, nationally and globally.

He said “ you must make up your mind to be agents of light and agents of stamping out the moral decadence that is threatening to swallow Nigeria.”

In his own remarks, the former Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, who is also the Bishop Theologian of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and a lecturer in the International Leadership School, Professor Dapo Asaju emphasized leadership in the church as being peculiar.

He stressed that if this nation is going to move forward, the Church must provide credible leadership. He cited Apostle Paul as a perfect role model of a credible leader.

He urged the graduands to put the knowledge they have acquired to good use, quoting copiously from the book of 2 Timothy 2:15 in the Holy Bible.

He said “work hard, so you can present yourself to God and receive his approval. Be a good worker one who does not need to be ashamed, and who correctly explains the Word of Truth.”

He further said “ all Christians need to go back to the truth of the Bible and shun engagements with needless arguments or supporting ungodly lifestyles like homosexual, gays, lesbians, and the likes.

The International Leadership School (ILS) is a training arm of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, exclusively established to a equip Senior Pastors of Christ Life Church.

The event which held at the International Conference Center Ibadan, also had in attendance General Overseers of Ministries across the globe, Bishops in council, parents and well wishers of the graduands among others.