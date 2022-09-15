Warri chief Rita Lori slammed over call for Tompolo’s contract revocation

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Western Zone has described as “narcissistic” and “divisive”, claims by Itsekiri Chief, Rita Lori-Ogbegbor that the pipelines surveillance contract awarded to ex-warlord, Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo, is causing anarchy in the Niger Delta.

The Ijaw youths from Delta, Edo and Ondo states, in a statement, made available to newsmen in Warri, Tuesday, insisted that those fighting against Tompolo are only afraid of his “capacity and continuous meteoric rise to win where others have failed”.

Social crusader, Chief Lori-Ogbegbor, had in some newspaper publications on Monday, claimed that the N4billion pipelines surveillance contract awarded to the ex-militant leader is an invitation to anarchy in the region, demanding a revocation of the contract.

Reacting to her claims in a statement by the Chairman, Secretary and Information Officer of the IYC Western zone, Doubra Collins Okotete, Omaghomi Olu-Derimon and Lugard Izoukumor, the youths said her statement “is a threat to national security”.

Noting that she spoke for herself “alone,” they reassured people that the contract would usher in peace and security, instead of the “anarchy” foreseen by the Itsekiri chief.

Wondering the reason for her demand, they noted that she failed to ask same for pipelines surveillance contract allegedly awarded to the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwaste lll.

Disclosing that well-meaning ‘Niger Deltans’, including the Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC), are already working with Tompolo to deliver the project and sustain the existing peace, they said the activist might not be aware of happenings in the oil-rich area since she lives outside the region.

“First, contrary to the wrong impression created by Chief Rita Lori, there is no anarchy that would arise from the award of surveillance contract to Tompolo. Instead, it would bring stability to the Niger Delta region and increase Nigeria’s oil production.

“Furthermore, if Chief Rita-Lori is asking for Tompolo’s contract to be revoked, what about the one awarded to her traditional ruler, the Olu of Warri?

“Also, she did not ask for the revocation of the contract when it was being executed by the late Capt. Hosa Okunbo. This clearly explains her ulterior motive.”