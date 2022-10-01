Widow of deceased NSCDC boss’ first outrider gets automatic job

The widow of Dickson Dike, the first outrider to the Commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who died in a fatal crash while attempting a stunt on Wednesday night, has been offered a compassionate appointment.

Announcing the proposed offer to Mrs Peace Adaeze Dickson Dike, mother of two children, during a condolence visit to the family of the late officer in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, the Civil Defence boss, Ahmed Audi, said the decision was to enable her replace and refill the void left by her husband.

The CG who also promised to shoulder all the burial expenses of the late Dickson, said he will ensure that his life Insurance and burial benefits are paid as quickly as possible.

He said, “I championed the payment of insurance benefits to personnel when I came on board as the Commandant-general in 2021 and Dickson’s case will not be an exception. Madam, please be comforted, we will try our best. We will not leave you alone but assist you during this trying period.

He described Dickson as a hero who died in active service.

Recall that the late Dickson Dike, an Assistant Superintendent of the Corps 1, died at about 8pm on Tuesday night after he lost control while while displaying stunts before the CG’s residence, just after attempting a U-turn to join the rest of the convoy, but missed the brakes and ran into a concrete pavement beside the CG’s gate.

He was said to have died on the spot due to severe head injury he sustained, which also broke his neck.

The late Dickson Dike hailed from Udi local government area of Enugu State. He was born on October 23, 1989.

Audi, who wept profusely when he led some top management staff on the condolence visit to Dike’s widow , said, “Dickson was a very proud and committed Civil defender who didn’t joke with his job during his lifetime.”

Audi, in a statement by the Corps spokesman, DCC Olusola Odumosu, added that, “Dickson’s death has left many personnel of the Corps, admirers, colleagues, including top management staff, as well as myself in rude shock and disbelief. In fact, we can’t believe that he is no more.”

He described Dickson as a very intelligent, dedicated, hardworking, loyal and committed officer who occupied a very special place in his heart.

“Dickson was a very fine officer, he was dedicated and never said no to work anytime he was called upon, he loved his powerbike, he had passion for the job, he would be greatly missed.

His humility, dedication and loyalty gave him a very special place in my heart, he was very close to my family, so, if there is anyone that is deeply touched by his death, it’s me,” the CG stated.

“He was a true hero and he died in active service, only God knows why he took him, nonetheless, we are with you in this struggle.

“We will take care of you and the children, we will extend our gestures to you to give you solace.

“I will ensure that his space is not left vacant, you are going to replace him and this will help you to continously fend for yourself and the children,” Audi told the widow

The president of Civil Defence Officers’ Wives Association (CDOWA), Hajia Aishat Audi, who accompanied her husband, also comforted the deceased’s wife and assured her of support.

She said: “I know how it feels to lose a loved one, talk more of a husband, I want to encourage you to be strong because of these beautiful children and God will see you through.

“Yes, It is painful that he left this sinful world at a time when you needed him most but be rest assured that we will keep you and the children in mind.”

Responding, Mrs Dickson expressed appreciation to the NSCDC CG, who came in the company of his wife, and top management staff of the Corps, for the condolence visit and love shown to her husband even in death.

She said that the death of her husband has created a huge vacuum in her life and he will be greatly missed.