William Kumuyi cautions ushers imposing head covering on women

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has tackled ushers in his congregation for imposing head covering rules on women and ladies, stating it is driving many of them away from the church.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Besides, he said persistent coverings cause heat in the hair among women leading to the emission of odour.

Kumuyi said this in a sermon shared on the Facebook page of the Ekiti State Deeper Life Church monitored by Church Times

He stressed that many Christians who don’t know how to interpret the word of God are preventing people from coming to the church.

According to him: “Somebody is coming to our church for the first time. And she happens to be a lady not covering her head. We ask the person to cover her head before coming in. We don’t know whether the person does not even know God. We confront her out there before she even enters the church. We don’t know if she does not know how to pray or prophesy. But we impose rules on her.

“If I were the person, I would wonder what kind of church is this? If they treat me like a primary school girl, that will be my last time coming to the church.”

Citing 1 Corinthians 11 vs 5, which dwells on the covering of the head for females, Kumuyi explained that women should have their heads covered while praying or prophesying.

He also wondered why some sisters would cover their heads for almost 20 hours a day, stating that many have made themselves unattractive by their appearance.

Kumuyi said: “There are some women who are not attractive to their husbands. Some believe since they are married they are no longer obligated to look good before their husband. There are single sisters that are not presentable.”

He noted that because of persistent covering there will be “heat in the hair and it will emit odour.”

Women who practice such according to him “put themselves in bondage because they never read the word.”

“If I don’t tell you maybe nobody will tell you. There are some wives who dress shabbily and are no longer attractive to the man. There are some single sisters that are not presentable. Anybody who is looking for the will of God may not be attracted to them.

“The Bible says every woman that prays or prophesies. The reason why you are covering is either you are praying or prophesying,” he stressed.