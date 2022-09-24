William Kumuyi: God has not shown me the next president

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has said that he has not received any revelation from God on the next president.

He however promised to make it known once he receives the revelation from God.

Kumuyi said he cannot question God why he has not revealed who the next President would be to him.

Kumuyi spoke with reporters in Minna at the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) with the theme: “God of all possibilities” on Saturday.

He said: ” I cannot tell you a lie. God has not shown me anything. He has not found it fit to tell me. He does not tell everybody, everything.

“Who am I to tell God why haven’t you tell me about the next President. When he tells me, I will come and tell you.”

He said that only dialogue would resolve the impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government, adding that going to court, issuing threats and having series of protests is not the solution.

“The conflict between ASUU and the Federal government requires dialogue as the way forward, rioting may or might not solve the problem. When two institutions and opposing bodies have a challenge, they should look at the challenge from both points of view.

“The university needs to look at what the government is saying, what is their abilities, what can they do while the government should look at what ASUU is saying, what are they asking for, their rights and how to meet that right. What is needed in this case is to look at how they can adjust to each other and look for ways of fulfilling it,” he said.

Kumuyi praye both sides would resolve the issues they had to enable the students to return to school.