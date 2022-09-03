Yahaya Bello felicitates with Kashim Shettima at 56

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has described the All Progressives Congress 2023 presidential running mate and former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as a great man on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

The governor in a message signed by his chief press secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, said the former governor is an outstanding leader whose capabilities were backed up by great intellect.

He added that Sen. Shettima was in the class of leaders who had proven their mettle in the private sector and public service, achieving tremendous results in both sectors.

The governor acknowledged that the celebrant remained a very bold, selfless and courageous leader who led his state in the most difficult times but despite the state being under the siege of Boko Haram insurgents, his administration spearheaded giant strides in the education sector, alongside other laudable achievements in the state.

He said the celebrant’s profile as an honest individual had been portrayed at different times in his political journey particularly in very critical turning points for the state, noting that he had the worthy and qualified credentials to serve the nation in bigger capacity.