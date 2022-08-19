Yahaya Bello: Nigerians will be happy with Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima ticket

Governor Yahaya Bello has defended the All Progressives Congress (APC) same faith presidential ticket, expressing optimism that Nigerians will be happy about the duo of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The Kogi State leader’s comment followed the backlash that greeted the party’s unveiling of Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, a Muslim, as Tinubu’s running mate for the 2023 polls.

“Nigerian politicians should be more mature; we should take politics out of it,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily Friday.

“Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his Excellency Shettima is a perfect match. When you have a one-on-one with these gentlemen, you will know that we are coming up with a combination that, largely, Nigerians will be happy with.”

The former APC presidential aspirant said despite the outrage that followed the party’s ticket, the duo of Tinubu and Shettima is a “complete departure from what is happening now”.

He told those criticising the party’s same-faith ticket to have a rethink, asking: “who told you that it cannot be Christian-Christian tomorrow?”