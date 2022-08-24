Yemi Osinbajo attends first FEC after surgery

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo physically joined the weekly hybrid Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday for the first time since he returned from the hospital where he underwent a thigh surgery.

He participated in last week’s FEC meeting virtually.

He was welcomed by Ministers and presidential aides, who took turns to greet him at the Council Chambers.

Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on July 16 at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

He was discharged on July 25th and has been recuperating at home and attending official functions virtually.

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC), holding at the Council Chambers of the State House.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu are attending the meeting physically.

The Ministers attending physically include Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, Communications and Digital, Isa Patanmi, Humanitarian Disaster Management and Social Development Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Aviation, Hedi Sirika, Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo.

Others are Ministers of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu, Environment, Ademola Adegoroye and Education, Goodluck Nana-Opia

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating online in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.