Yemi Osinbajo departs for US, to meet Kamala Harris, others

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Wednesday morning jetted to the United States of America to seek global partnerships and support for Nigeria’s recently launched Energy Transition Plan.

According to a statement by the VP’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo will meet his American counterpart, Kamala Harris; World Bank Group, and other partners.

The trip is coming about one month after Osinbajo’s successful surgery last month.

Osinbajo is leading Nigeria’s Energy Transition Implementation Working Group on the US mission with meetings starting from September 1, 2022 to promote the plan and secure global support from the US government, the private sector, and other development partners.

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan launched last week is said to need at least $10 billion per annum above business as usual spending for effective implementation.

At the launch, the World Bank and a renewable energy organization – Sun Africa, pledged a sum of $1.5 billion each totaling an initial $3 billion investment to support the implementation of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan.

The Nigerian VP will also meet US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm; Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen; and President of World Bank Group, David Malpass; among others.

The Vice President’s delegation to the US will include Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; amongst others.

Osinbajo is expected to return to Abuja early next week.