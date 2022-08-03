Yemi Osinbajo joins FEC meeting virtually

Recuperating Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday virtually attended the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The vice-president underwent a surgical operation on July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

Spokesperson for Mr Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, had in a statement on July 25, said that the vice president has been discharged from hospital after a successful surgery and rehabilitation.

The vice-president had after his discharge from hospital, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their good wishes.

“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

“God bless you all,” he said.