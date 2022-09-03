Yemi Osinbajo, Kamala Harris hold talks at White House

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met with his counterpart from the United States, Kamala Harris, at the White House in Washington D.C. on mutual interests of the two countries.

Speaking on the parley, Osinbajo said both countries must continue to work together at the bilateral and multilateral levels to address common global challenges, promote peace and security, tackle pandemics, climate change, and economic adversity. He also praised the US Inflation Reduction Act.

The VP said: “It was truly a pleasure to meet with Vice-President Kamala Harris to discuss Nigeria’s #EnergyTransition Plan and other interests between our governments.

“In addition to a shared commitment to democracy, both countries must continue to work together at the bilateral and multilateral levels to address common global challenges, promote peace and security, tackle pandemics, climate change, and economic adversity. Thank you for receiving me at the @whitehouse.”

In her remarks, VP Harris said African leadership, and in particular, Nigeria’s leadership was key to confronting regional and global challenges.

“It was great to meet with Vice President Osinbajo of Nigeria today to discuss strengthening the relationship between the United States and Nigeria,” she added

She commended Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP) under Osinbajo’s leadership, saying “I have no question that they-ETP goals-would be achieved,” Harris said.

In recognition of his ongoing global advocacy for a just energy transition towards the 2060 net-zero emissions target, she said: “When we look at the issue of the climate crisis, Mr Vice President, you have been an eternal leader on this issue.”

The bilateral meeting inside the VP ceremonial office comes after the U.S. released its “new vision” for Subsaharan Africa early last month.