Yemi Osinbajo to launch energy transition plan targeting improved power in 8 years

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is set to launch Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP), a set of strategies for the country to attain universal access to energy by 2030, as well as a carbon-neutral energy system by 2060.

A statement signed by Director of Communications, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll), Sherry Kennedy, on Tuesday, said Osinbajo, will lead other stakeholders to launch the energy transition plan in Abuja on Wednesday.

The plan which is supported by Sustainable Energy for All, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet is aimed at mapping out strategies for Nigeria to provide enough energy to power industries and other productive uses.

The launch will also feature remarks from prominent officials from Nigeria, Rwanda, Egypt and Senegal as well as international community leaders from the United Nations, Sustainable Energy for All, The World Bank, African Development Bank, IRENA, The Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

At COP26 in Glasgow last year, President Muhammadu Buhari announced Nigeria’s ambition to achieve net-zero by 2060.

The ETP was developed through the Energy Transition Commission as Nigeria champions the cause for a just, equitable and inclusive energy transition in its role as Global Theme Champion on Energy Transition at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE), and submitted an ambitious UN Energy Compact which featured its immediate priorities to electrify 25 million people across 5 million homes and leverage natural gas resources to address access to clean cooking by 2027.