Yemi Osinbajo off to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Abuja on Saturday for London in the United Kingdom, to participate in a number of events, including the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo will return to Nigeria on Monday after the funeral.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be representing Nigeria at a number of events tomorrow and on Monday, during the State funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“Prof. Osinbajo departs Abuja today and will join members of the Royal Family, world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

“Ahead of the service, the Vice President will be among guests and dignitaries to be received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace, tomorrow, Sunday. Earlier on that day, the VP will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

“Queen Elizabeth ll was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch. She passed on at 96 on the 8th of September this year at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“The Vice President will return to Nigeria after Monday’s State Funeral,” the statement reads.