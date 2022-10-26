Yemi Osinbajo presides over hybrid FEC meeting

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presided over a hybrid meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday in Abuja as President Muhammadu Buhari is away in Seoul for the first World Bio Summit 2022.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari were in attendance at the meeting.

Ministers physically present at the meeting were those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed.

Others were those of Communication and Digital Economy, Malam Isa Pantami; Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Transportation minister, Alhaji Mu’azu Sambo were also in attendance.

Education minister, Alhaji Adamu Adamu; Agriculture minister, Mohammad Abubakar and , Alhaji Muhammed Abdullahi also attended the meeting.

Ministers of State present were those of Education, Goodluck Opiah; Works and Housing; Malam Umar El-Yakub, Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye and Science and Technology, Henry Ikoh.