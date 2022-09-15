Yemi Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place in London on Monday and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.

Some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral, the BBC said.

Invitations are being sent to all holders of Britain’s highest military honour, the Victoria Cross and the George Cross, which can also be held by civilians.

In total, foreign office officials have handwritten around 1,000 invitations for the funeral and a reception with King Charles on Sunday. The deadline to accept funeral invitations elapses tomorrow after which officials will finalise the seating plan.

Sources from the Presidential Villa Abuja said President Muhammadu Buhari would be represented by his deputy, Yemi Osibanjo, at Westminster Abbey.

Majority of leaders have been asked to arrive on commercial flights and told they would be bussed en masse from a site in West London.