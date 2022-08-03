Yobe commissioner dies in motor accident

The Yobe State Commissioner for Youth, Sports, Social, and Community Development, Goni Bukar Lawan, has died in a motor accident along Damaturu-Kano Highway.

The victim – a former member House of Representatives, representing Bursari, Geidam, and Yunusari federal constituency – died on Tuesday evening.

He was said to have attended the funeral of his friend, the Director of Finance and Supply of the Upstream of the NNPC, Hassan Gambo, on Tuesday afternoon in Damaturu before embarking on an official trip to Kano where he was involved in the accident near Dambam a community in Bauchi State.

Babagana Mai-Modu, the Director General Press Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the commissioner’s corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital Damaturu.

The governor’s aide explained that two of his friends, who were with him during the accident, are responding to treatment in one of the health facilities in the state.